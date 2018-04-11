Skip to Main Content
How this Peterborough teen snagged an invite to the Royal Wedding

How this Peterborough teen snagged an invite to the Royal Wedding

Justin Trudeau, Barack Obama and Donald Trump all missed out on an invite to the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. But a 15-year-old girl from Peterborough scored one.

Faith Dickinson, 15, won a Diana Award for her charity, Cuddles for Cancer

Taylor Simmons · CBC News ·
Faith Dickinson, centre, started a charity that delivers fleece blankets to cancer patients and trauma victims, leading her to win a Diana Award. (The Diana Award)
But a 15-year-old girl from Peterborough, Ont. scored one.

But a 15-year-old girl from Peterborough, Ont. scored one. 

Faith Dickinson is one of seven Diana Award recipients who will be on the grounds of Windsor Castle for the wedding, according to a news release.
Faith Dickinson, 15, received the Inaugural Legacy Award in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales last spring in London from Princes William and Harry. (Thomas Daigle/CBC)

The Diana Award, created in honour of the late Princess of Wales, is given to young people who are "changing the world ... through kindness, compassion and service."

Dickinson flew to St. James's Palace in London last spring to receive the award for her charity, Cuddles for Cancer.

She started the project when she was nine, after her aunt was diagnosed with breast cancer. Her aunt told her how cold she would get during her treatments, so Dickinson set out to make her a fleece blanket.

Prince William and Faith Dickinson speak May 18, 2017, in London where the Peterborough, Ont., teen received one of the inaugural Diana Awards. (CBC)

Dickinson was overjoyed when she spoke to CBC News from the ceremony last year.

"Prince William told me that I was just doing such an amazing thing," she said. "And Prince Harry told me that I was the most impressive redhead there tonight."

Dickinson has now made more than 3,500 personalized blankets, which have been sent across the world, and she's raised more than $30,000 in order to have them delivered.

Most recently, Dickinson began delivering the blankets to soldiers returning home with injuries or suffering from PTSD.

Guest list details

Kensington Palace released more details on the wedding guest list Tuesday, including an announcement the couple would not be inviting politicians or world leaders.

They did, however, invite 2,640 people, including 1,200 young people who've "shown strong leadership" and "who have served their communities," according to a tweet from the palace.

Harry, grandson of Queen Elizabeth and younger brother of Prince William, will marry Markle, an American actress best known for her role in the Toronto-filmed TV series Suits, at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. 

Dickinson is still waiting for more details about her invite. She'll be on CBC Radio's Ontario Morning with guest host Mary Ito on Friday with updates. 

