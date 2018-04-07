3 die in unrelated suspected drug overdoses: Peterborough police

Peterborough police said Saturday that they were on the scene of three "suspected illicit drug-related accidental overdoses" within the past 48 hours.

The force provided no details about the three cases and did not disclose exactly when the overdoses occurred. The three deaths are unrelated, police added.

The force is also reminding the public of the risks of using drugs, particularly opioids.

Opioids like fentanyl, a synthetic, short-acting analgesic and sedative, have been mixed with many illicit drugs, police warn.

They also add that those who are planning to recreationally use an opioid do so in front of another person who has Naloxone.

Naloxone is an opioid antidote that can reverse an overdose and is available free of charge from pharmacies, The Health Unit at 185 King Street and PARN at 159 King Street.

Police are also asking those who see someone who may have overdosed to call 911 for medical assistance.