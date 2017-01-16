Peter Brooks, found guilty in December in the second-degree murder of 72-year-old Jocelyn Dickson, has been given a life sentence with no possibility of parole for 10 years.

Brooks, 76, was living at the Wexford Seniors Residence Long-Term Care facility in Toronto's east end in 2013 when he attacked Dickson, who was also a resident, striking her repeatedly with a cane while she slept.

He was supposed to be sentenced on Friday, but Judge Maureen D. Forestell opted to wait until Monday, saying she needed more time to think.

In court on Monday, Forestell said it was unlikely Brooks would ever be released, given that he has no family support and has a mental condition that will continue to deteriorate.

Brooks pleaded not guilty

Brooks had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in Dickson's death.

He was also charged with the attempted murder of 91-year-old Lourdes Missier, who he attacked with a cane before going to Dickson's room. He was found not guilty on that charge.

Two forensic psychiatrists who testified at the trial found Brooks had dementia, though they disagreed on the extent of the dementia's effect on Brooks and his actions.

Forestell said Monday morning she had reviewed a doctor's report over the weekend and confirmed that Brooks was mentally fit to stand trial.

Two forensic psychiatrists who testified at the trial found Brooks was suffering from dementia. While on the stand, he told the jury that a spirit in a dream told him to "beat the crap" out of the two women. (Supplied)

'Please forgive me'

Brooks, who was permitted to speak on Friday, told the court, "I don't know what I'm doing. Please forgive me."

The court also heard victim impact statements from Dickson's daughters.

The women, who didn't want their first names used, said their mother was someone they could count on.

"She deserved to die peacefully in her old age," said one.