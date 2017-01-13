Peter Brooks is set to be sentenced on Friday at a Toronto courthouse where the daughters of the woman he killed delivered emotional victim impact statements.

In December, Brooks, 76, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 72-year-old Jocelyn Dickson, a fellow long-term care home resident.

Brooks had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in Dickson's death.

He was also charged with attempted murder of 91-year-old Lourdes Missier, but was found not guilty on that charge.

Brooks was arrested and charged on March 13, 2013 at the Wexford Seniors Residence Long Term Care facility near Lawrence Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue in Toronto's east end.

'She thinks he will always find her'

Dickson's daughters and several others delivered harrowing victim impact statements at the sentencing hearing.

One daughter said she didn't see her mother's face before the funeral. "We didn't want to see our mom like that," she told the court.

She said her mother was the person she could always talk to and count on. In 2008, she said Dickson had a stroke and was told she wouldn't walk again. Despite that, within a few days, her mother was feeding herself and learning to write with her right hand, she said.

"My mom was a fighter."

This photo of a walking cane allegedly used in the murder of Joycelyn Dickson was entered as evidence in the trial of Peter Brooks. (Supplied)

The other daughter said her mother had a strong spirit and the soul of a 30-year-old. She battled through cancer and beat it, but "a monster ... destroyed her with two hands," as she lay half-paralyzed and defenceless in bed.

"She deserved to die peacefully in her old age."

She questioned the senior care system and the home itself, saying they did little to protect her mother or other residents.

"People think our seniors have one foot in the grave ... they are wrong."

Juanita Hickey, the daughter of Lourdes Missier, wrote that her mother will be worried about her safety for the rest of her life.

"She thinks he will always find her," she said, adding Missier "will never feel secure."

Brooks believed fellow residents had been 'conspiring against him': lawyer

Toronto police taped off a door inside The Wexford Residence facility after the incident. (Supplied)

The trial heard Brooks, who came to Canada from Jamaica decades ago, had testy relations with Dickson and Missier. He described both women as "annoying" and said they aggravated him constantly.

The jury heard Brooks allegedly attacked Missier first, swinging his cane at the head of the woman who was awake at the time and raised her hands to protect herself. She was left with fractured fingers, bruises and lacerations on her face.

While staff were responding to what happened to Missier, Brooks quietly made his way to another floor, where Dickson, a woman who was paralysed on one side of her body, was asleep in her bed, the trial heard.

The seniors home attack shocked many across Toronto. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Using his cane once more, Brooks delivered at least seven distinct blows to Dickson's head causing "massive" injuries that led to the woman's death, the Crown said. The force of the blows was strong enough to break off the top of Brooks's cane.

The trial heard that Brooks then tried to make his way to the room of another woman he had a rocky relationship with but was stopped by staff who, only after a violent struggle, were able to wrestle away his cane.

Brooks's lawyer had argued that his client believed residents at the Wexford were "conspiring against him" and consequently felt justified in his actions because of his delusional belief.

Defence argued staff mishandled events on night of attack

The defence lawyer also suggested staff at the nursing home completely mishandled the situation on the night of the attacks, calling them "incompetent and ill-equipped."

Brooks took the stand in his own defence and testified he believed the women he attacked were united in an alleged attempt to have him moved out of the facility.

Brooks testified that a spirit in a dream told him to "beat the crap" out of his two fellow residents, and insisted he didn't actually intend to harm anyone.

Two forensic psychiatrists who testified at the trial found Brooks had dementia, though they disagreed on the level of the condition, with one saying it was mild and the other saying it was moderate.

Both psychiatrists also agreed Brooks has damage to the frontal lobe of his brain — which deals with impulse control, emotional regulation and perspective — appeared disinhibited, and did not appear to appreciate the seriousness of the proceedings against him.

The psychiatrists disagreed, however, on the extent of the dementia's effect on Brooks and his actions — one found it was only probable that Brooks was acting on a delusion on the night of the attacks while the other said it was possible.

The trial also heard from a geriatric psychiatrist who assessed Brooks a year before the attacks and found the senior represented a "chronic risk" to the home's frail residents.