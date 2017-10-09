Police in Belize have made an arrest in connection with the death of a Toronto father of three fatally shot last Wednesday.

Police have not said if any charges have been laid, but say the person in custody will appear in court Tuesday morning.

Gabriel Bochnia was shot and killed in Corozal, Belize on Wednesday as he and his wife and their three children were returning to their home in the Chula Vista area, 135 km north of Belize City, near Mexico, according to Belize police spokesperson Raphael Martinez.

According to Martinez, Bochnia was getting out of his vehicle, when a man with a rag over his face emerged from behind the bushes, shooting him in the abdomen.

Bochnia's wife — 27-year-old Jeshanah Maritza-Zetina — and the children were not injured.

Arranging the funeral

The man's sister, Kate Bochnia, told CBC Toronto she is currently in Belize trying to make arrangements to bring his body home. A visitation and mass will be held in Toronto this week, she said, and the burial will take place Saturday.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up to cover funeral costs and the costs of bringing him home to Canada

"I pray he's so happy, wrapped in a blanket of God's love," Bochnia's sister wrote in a Facebook post.

"Gabriel, you have been an angel on earth and you are our angel in Heaven. Rest in peace my baby brother."

Bochnia's death comes just five months after another Ontario resident was murdered in the Central American country.