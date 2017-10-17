Three people were arrested in Vaughan Friday after allegations of abuse at an unlicensed support centre for people with disabilities.

York Regional Police began investigating the Hope Centre on Romina Drive in Vaughan after the family member of a client alerted them to possible abuse.

The owners and staff at the centre are facing multiple charges, including assault and failure to provide necessaries of life, York police say.

The investigation is still ongoing. Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim at the centre to come forward.

More to come.