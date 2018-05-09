Skip to Main Content
Woman in her 20s shot at west end housing complex

A woman is in serious but non-life-threatening condition after being shot late Tuesday night.

Two men seen running away from the scene, according to police

Police tape and officers at the scene of a late night shooting in Toronto's west end. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Emergency services were called to a housing complex on Pelham Park Gardens near Davenport and Old Weston roads just after 11 p.m.

They found a woman in her 20s with gunshot wounds and transported her to hospital.

No arrests have been made, but Toronto police say that two males were seen fleeing the area, describing them as black and wearing dark clothing. 

