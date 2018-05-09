Woman in her 20s shot at west end housing complex

A woman is in serious but non-life-threatening condition after being shot late Tuesday night.

Emergency services were called to a housing complex on Pelham Park Gardens near Davenport and Old Weston roads just after 11 p.m.

Shooting: Female shot at a housing complex on Pelham Park Gdns near Davenport Rd and Old Weston Rd. Police are looking for 2 suspects who ran from the area. <a href="https://t.co/kyFZyhokZt">pic.twitter.com/kyFZyhokZt</a> —@LateNightCam

They found a woman in her 20s with gunshot wounds and transported her to hospital.

No arrests have been made, but Toronto police say that two males were seen fleeing the area, describing them as black and wearing dark clothing.