Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating an injury to a man who was arrested following a homicide in Mississauga early Saturday.

The man, 61, was injured before he was taken into custody by Peel Regional Police in connection with the death, the SIU said in a news release.

According to the SIU, Peel police were called to a home on Marmac Crescent, near Winston Churchill Boulevard and The Collegeway, in relation to a domestic incident at about 1 a.m.

"Soon after arriving at the residence, there was an interaction between police officers and the man," the SIU said.

Police arrested the man, then took him to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a serious injury, the SIU added.

Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the investigation.

Monica Hudon, spokesperson for the SIU, said in an email Saturday that the agency is not investigating the homicide itself.

Police were called to check on the premises

Earlier, Const. Rachel Gibbs, spokesperson for Peel police, said police were called to the home to check on the premises.

She confirmed that the incident at the home was a homicide.

Police have not released the accused's name nor the victim's age and gender. It is not clear what the relationship is, if any, between the accused and the victim.

Joe Korstanje, superintendent for Peel Regional Paramedic Services, said on Saturday that paramedics were called to the home for a stabbing.

It is not known exactly how many people were transported to hospital.

Anyone who may have information is urged to contact the SIU's lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

The provincial body probes incidents involving police and civilians that result in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.