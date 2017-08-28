Ontario's labour ministry says a man who was cleaning out a storm drain at a Mississauga workplace on Saturday died when he was hit by a high pressure water hose.

Janet Deline, spokesperson for the labour ministry, said the worker was employed by Fencor Hydro Excavation Ltd. but working at Honeywell Aerospace at the time of his death.

Two workers, including the one who died, were cleaning out the drain when he was struck, she said.

Peel Regional Police said the man was 50.

Police said the man was working for a subcontractor when the industrial accident occurred.

Fencor Hydro Excavation is an excavation company that uses pressurized water and high powered vaccuum units, while Honeywell is a technology and manufacturing company.

Man suffered severe upper body injuries

Police said they were called to the scene in the area of Unity Drive and Colonial Drive at about 10:10 am.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from severe upper body injuries, police said. Peel paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Deline said two ministry inspectors went to the scene on Saturday.

They have issued two requirements, one to Fencor not to disturb the scene, and another to Honeywell to release a copy of video surveillance footage.

"Our investigation is ongoing," Deline said in a statement on Monday.

Next of kin have been notified.

Police said its criminal investigation bureau is helping with the investigation.