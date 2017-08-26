Peel Regional Police say a man is dead after an industrial accident in Mississauga on Saturday.

Const. Bancroft Wright, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said officers received a call about the accident that occurred in the area of Unity Drive and Colonial Drive at about 10:10 am.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from severe upper body injuries. Peel paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Next of kin have not yet been notified.

Co-worker with man at time of accident

Wright declined to describe the nature of the work the man was performing when fatally injured, but said the work he was doing had been subcontracted.

A co-worker was with the man at the time of the accident, he added.

Ontario's Ministry of Labour has been notified and Wright said Peel police's criminal investigation bureau will help with the investigation.

"Nothing seems suspicious, but again, that will be investigated by the Ministry of Labour," Wright said.