Ontario's police watchdog has charged a Peel regional police inspector with sexual assault.
The Special Investigations Unit allege the inspector sexually assaulted a woman at a restaurant in Mississauga, Ont., on May 11, 2017.
They say they were first contacted by Peel regional police about the allegations on Nov. 28, 2017.
The SIU says the inspector was off duty at the time.
The 48-year-old inspector faces one count of sexual assault and is scheduled to appear in court on April 9.
The SIU is an arm's-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
