Peel police cruiser hit by stolen vehicle that fled scene

Nobody was injured late Sunday when a Peel Regional Police police cruiser was struck by a stolen vehicle that fled the scene.

The crash occurred on Rutherford Road South, north of Steeles Avenue East, at 11:50 p.m., police said on Monday.

"Attempts were made to stop the vehicle and the vehicle fled the scene," Const. Bally Saini, spokesperson for Peel police, told CBC Toronto.

Saini said officers are still looking for the stolen vehicle.

The cruiser, with only one officer, was hit on its side and appears to have sustained damage to its front bumper.

Police would not confirm whether a third vehicle was involved in the crash.

No one was arrested and no other details were available.