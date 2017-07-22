Peel Regional Police are investigating after a body was found in Brampton on Friday afternoon.

Police said a passerby discovered the body in the area of Castlemore Road and Humberwest Parkway. Police received a call about the discovery at about 2:35 p.m.

Const. Rachel Gibbs, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said the death is considered suspicious.

The age and sex of the body have not been released.

Police have closed a section of Castlemore Road, from westbound Humbercrest Parkway to eastbound Airport Road, to allow officers to investigate.

The area is northwest of Toronto's Pearson International Airport and close to the edge of the Clairville Conservation Area.