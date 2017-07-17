Peel Regional Police are appealing for witnesses after a small suspicious fire slightly damaged a Ukrainian Catholic church in Brampton on the weekend.

Police said in a news release that they were called to Saint Elias The Prophet Ukrainian Catholic Church, 10193 Heritage Rd., near Bovaird Drive West, at 2:18 a.m. on Sunday.

No one was injured. The church, which was not occupied at the time, sustained minimal damage.

Fire investigators have determined that the fire was deliberately set and have turned the investigation over to police.

"Investigators are appealing to anyone that may have been in the area of the incident to review dash-cam footage or surveillance video around the time of the fire," police said.

No suspect information was available.

A fire in April 2014 burned the church to the ground. The structure was rebuilt and the church reopened in October 2016.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office was notified about the latest fire and went to the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call the 22 Division criminal investigation bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 2233.

Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word "PEEL" and then a tip.