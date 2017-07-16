Peel Regional Police say a small fire they consider suspicious has slightly damaged a Ukrainian Catholic church in Brampton.

The fire broke out early Sunday and was extinguished. No one was injured in the blaze.

Const. Bally Saini, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said police were called to Saint Elias The Prophet Ukrainian Catholic Church, 10193 Heritage Rd., near Bovaird Drive West, at about 2 a.m.

Baini said damage to the church from the fire is considered to be minor to moderate. No suspect information was available.

A fire in April 2014 burned the church burned to the ground. The structure was rebuilt and the church reopened in October 2016.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office was notified about the latest fire and went to the scene, she said.