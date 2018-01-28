The suspicious death of a woman in Brampton is not "random," police said Sunday, but no one is in custody yet.

The woman's body was found inside a home with obvious signs of trauma on Saturday evening, according to Peel regional police.

Const. Iryna Yashnyk, spokesperson for Peel police, said that officers were called to the residence on Hockley Path, near Kennedy Road North and Bovaird Drive East, at about 7:20 p.m.

Yashnyk declined to say who made the call to police. She said there is no threat to public safety.

Peel police were called to a residence on Hockley Path, near Kennedy Road North and Bovaird Drive East, at about 7:20 p.m. on Saturday.

"There's no public safety concern at this time," she said. "That's what the investigation points to. And I can't really say more than that.

"We're just saying that it wasn't a random incident, to reassure the public."

The victim's name and age were not released. Police have yet to notify next of kin.

Yashnyk declined to say if police have recovered a weapon.

No suspect information was released and police said there is no one in custody.

"There hasn't been an arrest made yet," she said.

Police said its forensic identification services unit was at the scene on Saturday night.

Peel police's homicide and missing persons unit is handling the investigation.

Yashnyk said investigators are expected to provide an update on the case later on Sunday.