Peel Regional Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in Brampton.

Police say they were called to a residence on Hockley Path, in the area of Kennedy and Rutherford drives, at around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday night.

When on scene, investigators found the body of a woman with obvious signs of trauma.

Officials say there are no public safety concerns and are not identifying the victim or releasing suspect information at this time.

Police confirmed that its homicide and missing persons units are handling the investigation.

Hockley Path is expected to be closed for several hours due to the investigation.