A 37-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Brampton Monday night.

The victim is being transported to a Toronto trauma centre, Peel Regional Police said on Twitter. Peel paramedics said the victim is in stable condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said they responded to a call at Almond Street and Vanderpool Crescent at 8:09 p.m. Monday.

#PRP in the area of Almond St and Vanderpool Cr #Brampton for a shooting incident, report of one victim, unknown the extent of injury, tactical, K9 and uniform officers on scene. please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/nspxhghq0v — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) 20 February 2018

Paramedics arrived on scene a few minutes later.

Tactical, K-9 and uniform officers are on scene.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel police's 21 Division criminal investigation bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 2133.