A constable with Peel Regional Police is facing criminal charges, including domestic assault, forcible confinement and mischief over $5,000.

The officer has been suspended with pay.

Police released no other details about the case but in a news release Monday, Chief Jennifer Evans had this to say about the allegations: "Conduct of this nature is not tolerated by the Peel Regional Police and any officer who engages in this behavior will be investigated and charged appropriately," she wrote.

The officer was scheduled to appear at the A. Grenville and William Davis Courthouse in Brampton Monday.