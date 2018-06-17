2 Peel officers, 2 men injured in weapons call in Mississauga

Two Peel Regional Police officers and 2 men in custody were injured in a weapons call on Saturday in Mississauga.

One officer was taken to hospital after a man armed with a baseball bat hit the officer in the head, Peel police said in a tweet.

Both officers are said to be "doing okay," according to the Peel Regional Police Association.

The two male suspects were taken to hospital in custody with unknown injuries. Their condition is not known.

Police said officers were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Highway 403 shortly after 2:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Roads were closed in the area as police investigated the incident.

It is not clear if Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has been called to investigate.

