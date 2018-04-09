Police investigating a homicide after man found dead in Brampton home

Peel police are now investigating a homicide after man was found dead in a Brampton home on Sunday.

The body of a man was found at 2 p.m. Sunday in a home near Middleton Way and MacKay Street.

Police initially treated the death as suspicious but today they say it's now a homicide investigation.

Peel police media officer Cst. Bally Saini called it an isolated incident but would provide no further details as to why.

There's no suspect in custody but police say there is no danger to public safety.