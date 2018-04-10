Peel police officer taken to hospital after transport truck collides with cruiser

A Peel police officer was taken to hospital as a precaution on Tuesday after a transport truck driver collided with her cruiser.

The crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m. near the intersection of Derry and Rexwood Roads in Malton.

"Luckily there were no injuries, but it being a tractor-trailer, she was taken to hospital to make sure she is okay," Const. Bally Saini said.

The driver of the transport truck is also not injured and is co-operating with police.

The westbound lanes of Derry Road were closed at Rexwood Road for several hours, but have since reopened to traffic.

Anyone with information or video footage of the crash is asked to contact Peel Regional Police Service.