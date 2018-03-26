Peel police say they are investigating two incidents as possibly "hate-motivated" after a woman went to two Islamic centres in Mississauga last week and placed ripped pages of a Qur'an on car windshields while making Islamophobic statements.

Police said a man filmed the woman while she distributed the inflammatory flyers and freely provided her name to passersby, according to Const. Harinder Sohi, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police Service.

Investigators want to speak to the woman involved in the incidents. No arrests have been made and no charges have been laid.

Sohi said Peel police's criminal investigation bureau at 12 Division is investigating.

Peel police say they would like to speak to this woman. (Facebook)

"We got complaints coming in late last week that on various locations in Mississauga on March 22 that a female was attending Islamic religious centres in the city of Mississauga and she was tearing pages out of a Qur'an, leaving these pages on windshields and trying to give some of these pages to the people entering the mosques," Sohi said.

"We have listened to the complaints. Now we are trying to investigate what actually occurred here."

Sohi said the first incident occurred at the Sayeda Khadiji Centre, 7150 Edwards Blvd., at 4:30 p.m., while the second incident occurred at Safa and Marwa Islamic School, 5550 McAdam Rd., at 5:19 p.m.

In the second instance, she entered the building and tried to distribute pamphlets to people inside.

Incidents could be mischief with a hate bias

Police said the incidents are being investigated as possible mischief with a hate bias. That means if a person is convicted of mischief, hate bias could be a factor in sentencing.

"Peel Regional Police takes all of these incidents very seriously. We live in a multicultural society. We ask people to be tolerant of others," Sohi said.

On the Facebook page of Never Again Canada, an organization that says it is dedicated to fighting antisemitism in Canada, the woman is identified as Sandra Solomon.

On Facebook on Sunday, Never Again Canada expressed support for Solomon.

"Sandra Solomon has been portrayed in the news as a hate monger. Sandra was of victim of rape and other horrible things while living under sharia law. Sandra Solomon is a survivor and she lives to tell her story. Never Again Canada gives a voice to the voiceless," the post reads.