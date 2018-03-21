Peel police have identified two of the three suspects in the recent assault of a 29-year-old man with autism at a bus terminal in Mississauga.

Based on what police call an "overwhelming" amount of tips from the community, officers identified Ronjot Singh Dhami, a 25-year-old and Parmvir 'Parm' Singh Chahil, 21 of no fixed address.



A Canada-wide arrest warrant for Dhami and Chahil has been issued. Both men are wanted on one count each of aggravated assault.

There is a third suspect but police have not yet identified him.

Const. Bancroft Wright responded to reports of Dhami's lawyer telling the media that his client is turning himself in.

"It's an unusual step to take. The most logical step would be to take your client and go to a police station as opposed to contacting a news organization," he said.

Police say Dhami, Chahil and the other suspect may still be in the Greater Toronto Area. Police are encouraging the men to call a lawyer and surrender to police.

