Halton Regional Police say they have found the owner of a horse that was spotted wandering in the area of Halton Hills on Friday night.

Staff Sgt. Rob Lloyd told CBC Toronto that police received a call at 10:45 p.m. on Friday night about a horse on the loose in the area of Eighth Line and Number 5 Sideroad in Halton Hills.

Lloyd said the horse, an Appaloosa mare, had nearly been hit by a vehicle, and a driver who narrowly missed the animal had followed it to ensure it wasn't it was struck.

Police blocked the road to contain the horse and eventually got control of her with the help of an animal rescuer. The animal was then taken to the Ontario Veterinary College in Guelph, Ont.

Horse in good condition

Despite wandering in traffic, Lloyd says that the horse is in good condition.

"I believe it may have had a minor injury and it required some medical attention, but from what I understood is that the horse is in good hands and in good condition in Guelph," he said.

The owner of the horse has now been directed to the veterinary college where the horse was temporarily housed.

A missing horse in the region is rather unusual.

"I've been a policeman for 30 years, and this is a first," Lloyd said.