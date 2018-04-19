Skip to Main Content
5-vehicle pileup involving parked police cruiser caused delays at Pearson

Notifications

5-vehicle pileup involving parked police cruiser caused delays at Pearson

A five-vehicle pileup is causing major traffic delays at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Thursday, Peel Regional Police say.

Drivers suffered minor injuries in what police believe was a 'chain reaction' crash

CBC News ·
Roadway leading to the departures level at Terminal 3 was closed for several hours following a five-vehicle pileup Tuesday evening. (Greater Toronto Airports Authority)

A five-vehicle pileup caused major traffic delays at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Thursday, Peel Regional Police say. 

A vehicle struck a parked Peel police cruiser shortly after 5 p.m. along the roadway leading to the departures level at Terminal 3. 

No officers were in the cruiser at the time of what police believe was a "chain reaction" crash. Several drivers of the other vehicles involved in the collision suffered minor injuries. It's not clear how many people are injured at this time. 

The roadway was closed for several hours due to an ongoing police investigation. It reopened around 8 p.m.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us