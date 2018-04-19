5-vehicle pileup involving parked police cruiser caused delays at Pearson

A five-vehicle pileup caused major traffic delays at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Thursday, Peel Regional Police say.

A vehicle struck a parked Peel police cruiser shortly after 5 p.m. along the roadway leading to the departures level at Terminal 3.

No officers were in the cruiser at the time of what police believe was a "chain reaction" crash. Several drivers of the other vehicles involved in the collision suffered minor injuries. It's not clear how many people are injured at this time.

The roadway was closed for several hours due to an ongoing police investigation. It reopened around 8 p.m.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PRPMVC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PRPMVC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoPearson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoPearson</a> Terminal Three in front of departures. Five vehicles involved including a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PRP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PRP</a> cruiser which was parked at the time. Minor injuries reported. Traffic moving slowly near terminal three. Call came in at 5:09 p.m. —@PeelPoliceMedia