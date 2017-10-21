Peel Regional Police have arrested a Mississauga man in the stabbing death of Etobicoke teen Maxwell Alexander Chavez.

Trayon Johnson, 23, was arrested on Friday and was expected to appear in Brampton court on Saturday morning. He is charged with second degree murder.

Police have also issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of Richard Ireland, 18, of no fixed address, for second degree murder in the same killing.

Chavez, 18, was one of two men, also 18, found with stab wounds in the area of Lakeshore Road and Cawthra Road in Mississauga on Oct. 14 at 12:51 a.m.

Maxwell Chavez, 18, died after he found with stab wounds in the area of Lakeshore Road and Cawthra Road in Mississauga on Oct. 14. (GoFundMe)

Officers located Chavez without vital signs. He and the second man were rushed to hospital and then to a trauma centre, where Chavez was pronounced dead.

The other man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Chavez is Peel Region's 14th homicide of the year. His funeral was held on Saturday.

According to a GoFundMe page, Chavez was "a "gentle giant" who loved basketball and riding his bike. He was reportedly a class clown at Bishop Allen Academy, a high school he attended in Etobicoke. The page has raised more than $21,000.

"He was always the happiest person in the crowd, and you could always count on him to make you laugh," the page reads.

"Maxx was in the wrong place, at the wrong time when he was tragically taken from us on October 14th."

Peel Regional Police officers stand near the scene of a double stabbing in a Mississauga shopping plaza. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

An obituary published on legacy.com said: "Max taught us to live by the Golden Rule and exemplified the value of love, laughter and the simple things in life.

"He was always one to make someone laugh and he was always smiling to the point that it was contagious. Max was a good soul lost to soon."

Suspect believed to be evading police

Ireland is described as white, 5 foot 10, 130 pounds, brown eyes, with shoulder-length brown hair.

Investigators say they believe Ireland is actively evading police. Police said they are urging members of the public not to approach him if he is seen and to call police immediately.

Anyone with information about Ireland or the stabbing is asked to call investigators at Peel police's homicide and missing persons bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3205.

Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word 'PEEL' and then a tip.