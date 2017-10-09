Peel police are appealing to the public for information after the death of a 23-year-old, who was found injured over the weekend.

Alan Connor Drew of Mississauga died Sunday after being found early Saturday morning with blunt force trauma injuries following a physical altercation, police say.

Officers found Drew after responding to a medical assist call in the area of Queen Street South and Tannery Street around 2:45 a.m.

He was taken to a local hospital but later died of his injuries.

Drew's death marks the area's 13th homicide of the year.

Investigators are now asking to speak with anyone in the area of at the time of the incident and are also asking for surveillance and dash-cam footage.

Those with information are asked to call the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3205 or contact Peel Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word "PEEL" and then your tip.