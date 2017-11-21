Two pedestrians were struck and killed Monday night in Peel Region, each collision separated by only about an hour, police said.

The first occurred in Mississauga at around 8:45 p.m. in the area of Dixie Road and Bloor Street. A 41-year-old male pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and rushed to hospital, but he was pronounced dead on the way.

The victim was a resident of Mississauga, according to Peel police. The driver remained at the scene.

The second fatal strike took place at about 9:45 p.m. in Brampton. A pedestrian was hit and died at the scene on Queen Street West and Mississauga Road, police said.

No other information about the second pedestrian was available in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

The weather outside was dry and clear at the time of the collisions, police said.

Peel police's major collision bureau is investigating both incidents.