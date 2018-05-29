Peel police seek 3rd suspect in hit-and-run attempted murder

Peel Regional Police are seeking a third suspect in what they say is a hit-and-run attempted murder investigation.

In the early afternoon of May 16, police say three men were involved in an altercation near Peel Alternative Secondary School in Mississauga.

The group was then separated, but around half and hour later, police say two of the suspects spotted the victim while driving near Dixie Outlet Mall.

Police said the men in the car used the vehicle as a weapon, striking the victim, 20, and then fleeing the scene.

The victim was rushed to hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

A day after the incident, two of the alleged assailants turned themselves in to police.

Investigators now believe there was a third person in the car when the hit-and-run occurred.

Police describe the third suspect as a black male, aged 20 to 25 years, with a low fade haircut.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information about the suspect is urged to call the criminal investigations bureau at 12 Division.