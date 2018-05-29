Skip to Main Content
Peel police seek 3rd suspect in hit-and-run attempted murder

Notifications

Peel police seek 3rd suspect in hit-and-run attempted murder

Peel Police have identified a third suspect involved in what they say is an intentional hit-and-run in Mississauga.

2 suspects in incident near Dixie Outlet Mall have already surrendered to police

CBC News ·
Peel Regional Police say the suspects were driving this black BMW vehicle at the time of the incident. (Peel Regional Police)

Peel Regional Police are seeking a third suspect in what they say is a hit-and-run attempted murder investigation.

In the early afternoon of May 16, police say three men were involved in an altercation near Peel Alternative Secondary School in Mississauga.

The group was then separated, but around half and hour later, police say two of the suspects spotted the victim while driving near Dixie Outlet Mall.

Police said the men in the car used the vehicle as a weapon, striking the victim, 20, and then fleeing the scene.

The victim was rushed to hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

A day after the incident, two of the alleged assailants turned themselves in to police.

Investigators now believe there was a third person in the car when the hit-and-run occurred.

Police describe the third suspect as a black male, aged 20 to 25 years, with a low fade haircut.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information about the suspect is urged to call the criminal investigations bureau at 12 Division.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us