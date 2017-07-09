Police in Peel Region are hoping members of the public will come forward with any information as they investigate a crash that killed a man who was in Mississauga visiting from India.

Police say that in the early hours of Sunday morning, a Jeep Cherokee and Toyota Sienna crashed at the intersection of Torbram and Rena road, minutes away from Pearson International Airport.

A 64-year-old man, identified as Harshadrai Patel, who was a passenger in the Toyota was rushed to hospital but later pronounced dead. The driver and another passenger suffered minor injuries.

In a release Sunday, Peel Police said the driver of the Jeep failed to stop and continued driving north on Torbram before losing control of the vehicle and striking a street light. At that point, police say the driver tried to flee on foot but was arrested.

The 26-year-old from Caledon is charged with impaired operation causing death, excess blood alcohol, criminal negligence in the operation of a motor vehicle causing death, failing to remain at the scene of a crash causing death, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Investigators are asking for any witnesses or anyone with dashboard video footage to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Bureau at (905) 453-2121 ext. 3710 or call Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.