Two people are in hospital and a stretch of Mississauga Road is closed after a two-vehicle collision that prompted emergency crews to call for an air ambulance.

The crash occurred in the area of Mississauga Road and Wanless Drive, about eight kilometres southwest of downtown Brampton, shortly after 9:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to Peel police.

While it's not clear what caused the collision, one of the vehicles rolled over, trapping both occupants inside. Firefighters were able to eventually free them.

One woman was transported via air ambulance to a Toronto trauma centre, where she is currently in non-life threatening condition. The other passenger, the woman's husband, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of less significant injuries.

Officers are still on scene, and the intersection is completely closed to traffic.