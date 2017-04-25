Peel police are looking for two men after a "seriously injured" dog was left behind at a Brampton restaurant patio and had to be euthanized.

The incident happened early on the morning of April 15 in the Bramalea Road and Sandalwood Parkway area.

According to police, two men were on a patio with a Yorkshire terrier at around 3 a.m. and stayed there "for several hours." When they left around 10:45 a.m., they left the dog behind, police said in a news release.

Restaurant staff found the dog, which was taken to a local animal hospital. The dog had to be put down "due to the serious extent of [its] injuries," the release said.

Peel police are looking for two men in a case of suspected animal cruelty in Brampton earlier this month. (Peel Regional Police)

Investigators are now looking for two suspects who they describe as:

Male with a medium complexion, short dark hair and a full beard. He was wearing a grey sweater, black pants and red-and-black Nike shoes.

Male with a medium complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 904-453-2121, ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.