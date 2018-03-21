A 22-year-old suspect has been arrested in the fatal assault of a Brampton man.

Emergency crews responded to calls for an assault near Sandalwood Parkway East and Cedarcliff Trail on Monday at around 5:50 p.m. where they found Paviter Singh Bassi, 21, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed him to a Toronto hospital where he died the following day.

Peel police say the two men are not related.