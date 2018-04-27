Lane blocked on Highway 407 after car drives into median

Peel paramedics have transported a man to hospital after his vehicle crashed into a median on Highway 407 early Friday morning.

Supt. Jay Szymanski told CBC News that it appeared that the car had driven down an embankment next to a bridge before crashing into the median and trapping the driver, who he says is in his 40s or 50s.

treating a male with serious injuries from MVC on 407 WB & Airport Rd. Transporting to Toronto Trauma Center.

The man was then extracted from the car by paramedics with help from Brampton Fire and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The left lane of westbound Highway 407 is currently closed to traffic, said Szymanski.