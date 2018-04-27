Skip to Main Content
Lane blocked on Highway 407 after car drives into median

Notifications

Lane blocked on Highway 407 after car drives into median

Peel paramedics have transported a man to hospital after his vehicle crashed into a median on Highway 407 early Friday morning.

One male is being treated for serious injuries by Peel paramedics

CBC News ·
Paramedics rushed a man with serious injuries to hospital Friday morning after his car drove down an embankment next to a bridge and hit the median of the highway. (Peel Paramedics/Twitter)

Peel paramedics have transported a man to hospital after his vehicle crashed into a median on Highway 407 early Friday morning.

Supt. Jay Szymanski told CBC News that it appeared that the car had driven down an embankment next to a bridge before crashing into the median and trapping the driver, who he says is in his 40s or 50s. 

The man was then extracted from the car by paramedics with help from Brampton Fire and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The left lane of westbound Highway 407 is currently closed to traffic, said Szymanski. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us