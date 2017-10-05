One pedestrian is dead and two others are injured after two separate collisions in the city overnight.

The first occurred around 11 p.m. Wednesday, when a female pedestrian was struck on York Mills Road west of Don Mills. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CBC video producer Tony Smyth.

The vehicle fled the scene.

Police had closed the area for their investigation, but the roads have reopened and TTC service on the 95 York Mills route has returned to normal.

And then around 3:30 a.m., two pedestrians in their twenties were struck on Yonge Street as they tried to cross mid-block near Lawrence Avenue.

A male and female were struck as they tried to cross Yonge Street near Lawrence Avenue early Thursday morning. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

A female was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, while a male victim was rushed to hospital in serious condition, paramedics told CBC Toronto.

Police closed Yonge Street in both directions. The 320 Yonge bus is still diverting both ways via Lawrence, Avenue Road and Wilson.