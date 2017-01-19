A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a bus in Whitby early Thursday morning.

Police were called around 6:30 a.m. for reports that a male pedestrian was hit by a transit bus and then bounced off another car on Brock Street south, near the 401, Dave Selby, spokesperson for Durham Regional Police Service, told CBC Toronto.

The pedestrian was rushed to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre with life-threatening injuries, Selby said.

Brock Street is closed at the 401 overpass.