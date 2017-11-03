A female pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle at a major Toronto intersection Friday morning.

The Toronto Police Service said that a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Steeles Avenue West and Dufferin Street around 6:48 a.m.

COLLISION

Steeles Ave W and Dufferin St, pedestrian struck, life threatening injuries, expect delays in the area #GO1989464 ^cb — @TPSOperations

The female was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Paramedics confirmed the victim's gender, but could not immediately confirm her age.

The incident occurred in the centre of the intersection, police said.

Westbound Steeles Avenue, southbound Dufferin Street and the north side of the intersection are closed for the police investigation.

Meanwhile, two more incidents occurred within the same hour involving pedestrians in the city.

Around 7:22 a.m., Toronto paramedics said they were called to Jane Street and Harding Avenue for a report of a pedestrian struck.

COLLISION

Jane St and Harding Ave, report of 1 pedestrian struck, no info on injuries #GO1989584 ^cb — @TPSOperations

Paramedics sakd they transported a child to hospital with very minor injuries.

Around the same time, a pedestrian was struck at Albion Road and Finch Avenue.

Paramedics said they transported one patient to a trauma centre in serious condition.

According to police, a white truck fled that scene.