An elderly woman has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in the St. Lawrence Market area on Tuesday morning.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they received the call for a pedestrian having been struck near Lower Sherbourne Street and The Esplanade at 7:16 a.m.

Lower Sherbourne is now closed between Front Street East and Lakeshore Boulevard East as Toronto police investigate.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.