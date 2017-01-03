An elderly woman has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in the St. Lawrence Market area on Tuesday morning.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they received the call for a pedestrian having been struck near Lower Sherbourne Street and The Esplanade at 7:16 a.m.
Lower Sherbourne is now closed between Front Street East and Lakeshore Boulevard East as Toronto police investigate.
Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.
