A pedestrian has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto on Wednesday evening.

Toronto paramedics say a woman in her 30s was hit by a dump truck at Queen's Park Circle and Wellesley Street.

She has been transported to hospital with severe injuries to her legs.

Const. Craig Brister told CBC Toronto the woman's injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Queen's Park Circle will be closed northbound at Wellesley Street, and the closure may extend to College Street.

