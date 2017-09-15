A woman in her 20s has died after being hit by a car in Mississauga Friday morning.

Peel paramedics were called to Eglinton Avenue West and Hurontario Street around around 6:30 a.m., for a report about a pedestrian struck in the area.

#PRPMVC pedestrian struck in the area of Eglinton venue and Hurontario street, unknown injuries, southbound Eglinton blocked. pic.twitter.com/s8cBNwyOZZ — @PeelPoliceMedia

Paramedics say they rushed a female in her 20s to a Toronto trauma centre with critical injuries.

Peel Regional Police say the woman was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police said in a tweet that the driver stayed on scene.