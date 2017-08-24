A female pedestrian was rushed to hospital Wednesday night after being hit by a taxi near the intersection of King Street West and Strachan Avenue.
The woman, who is in her 30s, remains in serious condition as of Thursday morning, according to Toronto paramedics.
The intersection was closed Wednesday night as police investigated. No charges have been laid so far.
Closure: Stachan Ave and King St closed in all directions while police investigate a pedestrian struck collision. Female to trauma centre. pic.twitter.com/cfu9bvnZu7—
