A 59-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough, Toronto Police Service's Traffic Services says.

Police received multiple calls at around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a person hit by a vehicle in the Maybrook Drive and Passmore Avenue area.

The victim was reported to be crossing the block when she was struck, Const. Clinton Stibbe said.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene, paramedics say. No other injuries were reported.

Passmore Avenue has been closed from Middlefield Road to State Crown Boulevard while police investigate.