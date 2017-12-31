Homicide detectives are at a small plaza in Brampton probing the "suspicious circumstances" surrounding the death of a pedestrian early Sunday morning.

Police were called to Torbram Road and Peter Robertson Boulevard at approximately 1:45 a.m. for reports that a pedestrian had been hit.

The victim, a 34-year-old male from Caledon, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Peel police Const. Bally Saini told CBC Toronto.

Homicide detectives were called in "due to the suspicious circumstances that are involved in the incident," she said without elaborating.

They will interview witnesses and review any available security camera footage, she said.

At mid-morning Sunday, police tape marked off a large swathe of a plaza parking lot, and several coloured police markers were scattered on the ground.

Saini could not immediately provide suspect information.

"We are asking anybody that might have been in the area at that time to call Peel police," she said.