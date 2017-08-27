A female pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car in Scarborough Sunday night.
Toronto police say they were called to the intersection of Markham Road and Steeles Avenue in the Milliken area just before 9 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.
The victim, whose age has not been released, died of her injuries a short time later.
Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating.
The intersection is closed as Traffic Services investigates.
