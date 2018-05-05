Skip to Main Content
Man in his 60s dead after he was struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

A man in his 60s is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Friday night and police say power was out in the area at the time.

Power was out in the area when the collision occurred at Dixon Road near Highway 27

CBC News ·
A man in his 60s is dead after he was struck by a vehicle that remained at the scene in Etobicoke on Friday night. (David Ritchie)

The man was crossing Dixon Road at Atwell Drive, near Highway 27, when he was hit, according to Gary Long, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service. The vehicle remained at the scene.

"Lights in the area were out due to a power outage," Long said on Saturday.

Police received a call about the personal injury collision at 11:54 p.m. The man who died was crossing from the south side of Dixon Road to the north side, Long said.

Toronto paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. His exact age was not available.

No charges have been laid. The driver is co-operating with police, he added.

Roads were closed in the area as police reconstructed the collision but they have since been reopened.

