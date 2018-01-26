A male driver is in critical condition in a Hamilton trauma centre after he got out of his car and was struck by another vehicle Friday night on Highway 403 near Erin Mills Parkway.

Ontario Provincial Police say the victim had just been involved in a two-car collision just moments before being struck.

Police are investigating and have closed all westbound lanes on Highway 403 near the Mavis Road onramp.

UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy403 WB lanes are CLOSED East of Mississauga Rd and on ramps from Mavis are CLOSED following a collision. Traffic diverted at Mavis. Emergency crews on scene. ^lp — @OPP_GTATraffic