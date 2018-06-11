Skip to Main Content
Woman in life-threatening condition after hit and run in west end, police searching for driver

A female pedestrian has been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after being struck by a truck in the city's west end.

The driver was described by a witness as a male in his 30s, wearing a construction vest

Police were called to the scene in the Dufferin Street and Briar Hill Avenue Monday just after 3 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck. The victim's age is unknown. (Robert Krbavac/CBC)

Police were called to the scene in the Dufferin Street and Briar Hill Avenue Monday just after 3 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck by a truck. The victim's age is unknown.

Police are now searching for the driver of the vehicle, described as a silver Ford F150.

The driver was described by a witness as a male in his 30s, wearing a construction vest.

Dufferin Street is closed in both directions from Briar Hill Avenue to Windgold Avenue for the investigation. The closure is expected to remain in place for "an extended period."

