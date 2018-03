Two blocks of Dundas Street West are closed after a woman in her 70s was struck by a car at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, leaving her with serious injuries.

Police have closed Dundas between Beverley Street and Spadina Avenue while they investigate.

The woman is now being treated at a local hospital. (Submitted)

The driver involved in the collision stayed on the scene.

Toronto paramedics told CBC Toronto that the woman was transported to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.