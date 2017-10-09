A female pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after being struck in the area of Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue.

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for Toronto police, could not immediately confirm further details. However, paramedics told CBC Toronto the victim was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police are warning motorists to expect road closures in the area. The TTC is also diverting.

16 McCowan route diverting both ways via Brimley, Whetherby, due to a collision at Danforth and Eglinton. #TTC — @TTCnotices

COLLISION:

Danforth Rd + Eglinton Av

-Police o/s

-Woman being transported to hosp.

-Serious injury

-Expect road closures in area

^dh — @TPSOperations

More to come